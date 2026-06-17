Hot mic catches Trump telling other world leaders 'I'm the boss' at G7 summit

While leaders of the world’s wealthiest democracies convened this week to tackle some of the world’s biggest problems, 'hot mic' moments at the G7 summit revealed that conversations also covered lighter fare. Sports. Cigarettes. The weather. And something about Greenland?

As world leaders made their way into conference rooms at a lakeside resort, microphones set up for their weighty discussions about war and trade often caught off-the-cuff banter.

‘I’m the boss!'

Donald Trump arrived late on the final day of talks, declaring "I'm the boss!" to his counterparts, who were seated around a large oval table, awaiting a discussion on concerns that China is flooding export markets with subsidised products. The leaders laughed.

Meloni quit smoking

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s smoking habits were the subject of a hot-mic moment on Tuesday.

Asked by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz if she had already had a cigarette that morning, Ms Meloni revealed she hadn’t smoked "since the first of May."

Her turn against tobacco prompted enthusiastic congratulations from leaders of Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan and the European Union.

Ms Meloni raised her hands in celebration. Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney had a question for her. "Do you have a patch?" Mr Carney asked, grabbing his own arm.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP

Sports talk includes ‘Allez les bleus!’

With the World Cup underway in the United States, Mexico and Canada, football naturally became a fallback of discussion.

As leaders gathered for lunch on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron and others weighed in. Someone shouted "Allez les bleus," the cheer for the French team.

Another leader can be heard talking about the recent Champions League victory by Paris-Saint Germain. Donald Trump turned attention to the UFC cage-match event he hosted at the White House on Sunday.

Mr Trump, who sat ringside on his 80th birthday, spoke glowingly about Dana White, the CEO of UFC. At another point on Tuesday, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer effused about Cape Verde’s surprise 0-0 draw against World Cup champion Spain. "Quite remarkable, I have to say," he said.

Trump makes a cryptic Greenland reference

In a moment of intrigue, Donald Trump was caught on microphone talking with European Council President António Costa. "You understand?" Mr Trump said before pausing and looking squarely at Mr Costa. "Greenland." The start and end of the conversation was unclear. European politicians have been outraged by Mr Trump’s threats to acquire Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark.

Macron loses track of time — literally

Donald Trump added some levity after Mr Macron appeared to have left his watch behind when he departed the group’s working lunch on Tuesday. Mr Carney drew attention to it, saying, "He’s left his watch here. We’ve got his watch." "Give me it if he left, gimme," Mr Trump chimed in, drawing laughs from the group.

Trump gets a jersey for his birthday, and a bike

There were a few instances of gift-giving diplomacy. Mr Macron gave all seven of his counterparts personalised bicycles to promote the Cycling World Championships scheduled next year in the French Alps, according to David Lappartient, president of the Union Cycliste Internationale, on social media.

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, holds up a German football jersey with the number 47 on it as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz AP Photo/Thibault Camus

There was no hot mic moment to detect the reaction of Donald Trump, who is not known to bike and has joked about doing minimal exercise beyond regular golf outings.

Mr Merz, who recently sparred with Mr Trump over the war in Iran, presented Mr Trump with a German national team football jersey bearing his name and the number 47. Mr Trump raised it and smiled for a photo before setting it aside. Mr Merz posted a photo of the exchange on social media and offered a pointed message: "After all, we’re on the same team."