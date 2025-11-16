Donald Trump urges NBC to 'fire' Seth Meyers in latest Truth Social rant

Donald Trump is back taking swipes at late-night TV hosts on social media - and this time it is Late Night's Seth Meyers in the firing line once again.

Taking to his platform Truth Social, the president made his feelings loud and clear as he diagnosed Meyers with "an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS)".

But he didn't stop there, as he also urged NBC to fire "no talent" Meyers.

In the full post, Trump wrote, "NBC’s Seth Meyers is suffering from an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). He was viewed last night in an uncontrollable rage, likely due to the fact that his 'show' is a Ratings DISASTER."

He added, "Aside from everything else, Meyers has no talent, and NBC should fire him, IMMEDIATELY!"

Trump's post was also shared on X/Twitter by Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr.

Meyers has been a vocal critic of Trump's. On Thursday's show, he called Trump the "most unpopular president of all time" as a news report played, noting how the president's ratings are in decline among his supporters.

In a recent Fox News interview, Trump remarked that 'You can't take people off the unemployment line and say, 'I'm gonna put you in a factory, go make missiles.'"

To which Meyers quipped back that Trump would be unemployed if he didn't have wealthy parents, "Without a million bucks you inherited from your father, you'd be a guy in Queens selling vacuums door to door because you'd keep saying: 'Excuse me, ma'am, are you interested in a vacuum? Much like American workers, they absolutely suck.'"

Trump's previous social media tirade against Meyers

Earlier this month, Trump wrote that Meyers “may be the WORST to perform, live or otherwise,” after the comedian ripped into Trump’s speech to members of the US military.

"I watched his show the other night for the first time in years. In it he talked endlessly about electric catapults on aircraft carriers which I complain about as not being as good as much less expensive steam catapults. On and on he went, a truly deranged lunatic.”

He continued: “Why does NBC waste its time and money on a guy like this??? - NO TALENT, NO RATINGS, 100% ANTI TRUMP, WHICH IS PROBABLY ILLEGAL!!!”

In response, Meyers played a compilation video of the president saying “catapults” on repeat.

He also noted Trump had the right to post about him, adding: “That is your First Amendment right, which I have too, right? We all have it, right?”

The host then put the spotlight on Trump’s repeated claims that he doesn’t regularly watch Meyers’s show - even though he tuned into the programme back in January.

“You wrote, ‘I watched his show the other night for the first time in years,’ but just ten months ago you wrote, ‘I got stuck watching Marble Mouth Meyers,’” Meyers said.

Trump vs other talk show hosts

It's certainly not the first time Trump has gone in on late-night talk show hosts via social media.

Previously, it was announced that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will end in May 2026 after 33 years on air, Trump took to Truth Social and claimed the reason for the firing of Colbert - a staunch Trump critic - was down to "a pure lack of TALENT" and that "this deficiency was costing CBS $50 Million Dollars a year in losses".

In September, when ABC decided to suspend Jimmy Kimmel Live! “indefinitely” following the comedian’s remarks about late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Trump expressed his delight at the suspension and said in a Truth Social post that ABC’s decision was “great news for America”.

Then, when ABC later U-turned and decided the show should return to air, Trump shared his dismay at the decision.

“I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back," he wrote.

“The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled! Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his ‘talent’ was never there."

