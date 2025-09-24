Joe Rogan breaks silence on Jimmy Kimmel controversy

Joe Rogan has spoken out about the Jimmy Kimmel controversy, which saw the host briefly taken off air "indefinitely" — a decision later overturned, with Kimmel now back on screen.

The initial announcement sparked outrage from celebrities and fans – some even cancelling their Disney+ and Hulu accounts in solidarity.

Now, in an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience on Tuesday (23 September), he shared: "I definitely don’t think that the government should be involved, ever, in dictating what a comedian can or cannot say in a monologue."

Rogan explained that he had remained silent on the issue due to being away on a trip, before describing Kimmel as "a good guy," "a smart guy," and "a funny guy".

He added: "The companies, if they’re being pressured by the government — so if that's real — and if people on the right are like, 'Yeah, go get ’em’ – oh, my God, you’re crazy. You’re crazy for supporting this. Because this will be used on you."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Rogan's podcast episode was seemingly recorded before Disney announced Kimmel's return.

In a statement on Monday, they shared: "Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country."

The company continued: "It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."

You should also read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.