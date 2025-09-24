In what was a screeching u-turn from ABC, the Disney network announced on Tuesday that late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel’s show would return that evening, after previously deciding to preempt the show “indefinitely” following the comedian’s remarks about late conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University on 10 September, and Kimmel criticised the MAGA movement for “desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and with everything they can to score political points from it”.

US president Donald Trump went on to express his delight at the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on his Truth Social platform, saying ABC’s decision was “great news for America”.

The move by ABC sparked calls for a boycott of Disney products, with the company’s shares taking a hit amid the controversy.

While Kimmel was put back on air, it remained unavailable on some local networks after Nexstar and Sinclair – which own ABC affiliate networks – decided to continue to pre-empt the programme.

And Twitter/X users have also pointed out the “comedic timing” of Disney’s decision, as it came as the company announced it would be increasing the prices of subscriptions to its streaming services:

Unsurprisingly, Trump wasn’t happy with the change of plan, as he fumed on social media: “I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back.

“The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled! Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his ‘talent’ was never there.

“Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE. He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution.

“I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do.

“Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings.”

Diddums.

Trump critics soon ridiculed the Republican’s upset on social media:

“Trump is making super fans out of people like me who never really thought much about [late night talk shows],” commented another:

A third asked: “Why is ABC reporting broadcast decisions to the White House?”

Elsewhere, Kimmel used his monologue on Tuesday’s show to address the controversy surrounding his prior comments about Kirk, stating “it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man”.

“Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what was honestly a deeply disturbed individual.

“I don’t think the murderer who shot Charlie Kirk represents anyone. This was a sick person who believed violence was a solution,” he said.

