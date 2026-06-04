US president Donald Trump made his first public event in eight days and was immediately back to his usual ways: attacking female journalists .

During an event in the Oval Office of the White House, Trump spoke to the press, where, rather than answer questions from CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins, he instead chose to attack her for “not smiling” – something he has done to the very same reporter before, among others.

Twice within less than a 15-minute period, Trump attacked Collins, first slamming the “young, beautiful woman” for “never smiling” and labelling her corrupt, before moments later telling her to “be quiet” and criticising her for no longer being a conservative, but Collins had the best response.

“CNN’s a very corrupt organisation, but with a corrupt reporter standing right there,” Trump claimed and pointed toward Collins. “Never smiles, she’s a young, beautiful woman, never smiles … I see her standing there with hatred in her eyes.”

And, if that weren’t bad enough, just 13 minutes later, Trump verbally attacked her again as she tried to ask him about the status of a controversial $1.7 billion fund to compensate January 6 rioters .

“Wait a minute. Be quiet,” Trump said as Collins added a remark while he rambled. “You should be ashamed of yourself. You used to be a conservative. She was a conservative from Alabama, can you believe it?”

But, Collins hilariously responded: “I’m still from Alabama”.

People were obsessed with Collins’ comeback.

“He never learns. Never argue with Kaitlan Collins. She'll make you look silly- every time,” someone argued.

One person said: “I’m sorry but ‘I'm still from Alabama’ is such a funny response.”

Another pointed out: “She said that without missing a beat.”

Someone else wrote, “‘I’m still from Alabama’ is kinda iconic ngl.”

“‘I’m still from Alabama.’ That's right. Troll that stupid orange buffoon right back,” another wrote.

Another suggested, “Kaitlan-1 Trump-0.”

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