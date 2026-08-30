Trump reposts bizarre Lake America AI slop renaming Canada Geese to 'Donald Ducks'

US president Donald Trump is continuing to tout his renaming of Lake Ontario to Lake America following his executive order on Thursday, with a celebration of the rebrand on Saturday coming in the form of a bizarre AI-generated video of gun-toting Canada geese sporting Trump’s familiar hairstyle, and marching in Lake America to the “Hawaii Five-O” theme tune.

We wish we were joking.

He then followed this up with another Truth Social post featuring the video, along with a comment from an account called ‘Popmemes by Jon’ which said: “Lake America – protected by Donald Ducks.”

As we’ve already pointed out, they’re Canada geese, not ducks, but we digress.

Trump’s AI slop has long sparked criticism and raised eyebrows, but this video has seen the 80-year-old branded “insane” by X/Twitter users:

Author Jennifer Erin Valent wrote: “If this country cannot come to a consensus that our president is insane, that raises a whole host of concerns regarding our society’s ability to discern anything at all, ever. Few things are as obvious as the fact that Trump has lost what was left of his disordered mind”:

An account named Spiro’s Ghost claimed the video “would have been rejected from the movie ‘Idiocracy’ for being too incredibly f***ing stupid”:

Progressive political commentator Alex Cole shared the image of the geese labelled “Donald Ducks” and added: “Those are not ducks, they’re Canadian geese. This may be the stupidest self-own AI picture yet from Trump, and that is saying something”:

And another user said: “The man with the nuclear codes is literally out of his f***ing mind”:

While Trump continues to push the name change, Canadians are exploring their own ways to clap back and troll the US president, with Ottawa City Council voting unanimously on Wednesday to rename a street called ‘Trump Avenue’ in its Central Park neighbourhood.

CNN reports that names under consideration include “Obama Avenue” and “TACO Avenue” – the latter referencing the acronym ‘Trump Always Chickens Out”.

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.