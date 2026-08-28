Trump condemned as he shares ‘disgusting’ AI drawing of him and Dolly Parton

When US president Donald Trump paid tribute to the late country singer Dolly Parton on Tuesday - describing the icon and philanthropist as “one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER” – several X/Twitter users brought up the fact that Republicans defunded her childhood reading programme known as the Imagination Library.

The convicted felon then made matters worse when he phoned in to The Glenn Beck Progam on Wednesday and claimed Parton “really liked” him, with people slamming the Republican for “making every single thing about himself”.

And now, in one of his latest offerings of AI slop, Trump took to Truth Social on Thursday and shared an illustration of him arm in arm with Parton walking around the White House.

It’s a post which has since been slammed as “f***ing disgusting” by one social media user:

Another wrote: “He’s doing all of this because he knows she can’t say anything about it btw”:

PatriotTakes tweeted: “Trump felt Dolly Parton was getting too much attention”:

Majid M. Padellan, known online as ‘Brooklyn Dad Defiant’, branded the picture “vile” and accused Trump of “defiling her memory”:

And another user asked: “How soulless, heartless and brainless must you be to do that?”:

Parton passed away on Tuesday aged 80 following a “brief battle with cancer”, her reps told People magazine.

“Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, Dolly’s unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact,” they said.

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