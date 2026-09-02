Blackpink star Lisa's solo film 'Always Lalisa' gets global theatrical release

A documentary capturing a "pivotal year" in the life of Blackpink member Lisa is set to receive a global theatrical release.

The Thai performer – full name Lalisa Manobal – initially achieved international prominence with the South Korean group Blackpink, who have since established themselves as one of the top-selling girl groups of all time.

Five years following her debut with the group, Lisa released her first solo single Lalisa in 2021, which will be followed by her solo studio album Alter Ego in 2025.

At 29, the singer, dancer, rapper and actress is now the subject of the feature film Always Lalisa.

Directed by Sue Kim, distributor Sony Music Vision stated that the project examines a "pivotal year" for the artist as, "for the first time since childhood, she steps away from Blackpink for a year of independence".

An official synopsis explains that, with time running out before her return to the group, the film shows Lisa as she "confronts the fear and pressure of launching a solo career, pursuing acting, and building a brand, while yearning to maintain a personal life beyond the spotlight".

Always Lalisa will be screened in Imax and traditional cinemas internationally through Trafalgar Releasing for a limited run starting October 12, ahead of an exclusive streaming launch on YouTube Premium later this year.

Sony Music Vision president Tom Mackay remarked that the production provides an "intimate look" into the star's "incredible journey".

Marc Allenby, chief executive of Trafalgar Releasing, noted that the title "gives fans an unguarded look at Lisa’s trajectory from Blackpink stardom into one of the most recognised artists in the world".

Lyor Cohen, global head of music at YouTube, called Lisa "an absolute force of nature who has built an incredibly special connection with her fans at her home on YouTube".

"She is constantly pushing boundaries and redefining what it means to be a global superstar," he added, remarking that the streaming debut will offer "millions of fans a front-row seat to her evolution as an artist".

In recent years, the artist has appeared at the opening ceremony of the Fifa World Cup, performed at Coachella, served on the host committee for the Met Gala, and presented at the Golden Globes. She also made history as the first K-pop act to hold a Las Vegas residency, featuring four sold-out concert dates at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in November.

She made her screen acting debut last year in the third season of drama series The White Lotus, alongside serving as a global ambassador for luxury fashion houses Celine, Bulgari, and Louis Vuitton.

Although she remains a member of Blackpink, Lisa’s new EP, Press Play, is scheduled for release on October 23.

Tickets for the cinema screenings of Always Lalisa will go on sale on September 9.