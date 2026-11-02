PS6 LIVE: Sony release date and price latest on next-gen PlayStation

An update on release date and pricing plans for the next-generation PlayStation console, expected to be the PS6, has been shared by Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki.

Tech specs, along with info about the speculated PS6 handheld console understood to be called Project Canis, have also been previously 'leaked' by a renowned tech insider.

Sony has also released another new software update for the PS5 as it's understood the battle with hackers modding the console ahead of the release of GTA 6 continues.

Indy100's PS6 live blog below has all the latest Sony announcements, release date, price developments, hardware news, specs, specifications and other confirmed updates and rumours about the next-generation PlayStation.

New PS5 software update Sony has released another software update for PS5 consoles ahead of the release of GTA 6. Version 26.07-14.22.00 (or v14.22) is now available and the only note to the patch is "we've made some security fixes to the system software". It's not currently clear if PS5 consoles will need to be updated to the latest software to play GTA 6 but there is heavy speculation online Sony is continuing to battle the homebrew and jailbreak scene. Hackers are using advancing AI code-generation tools which exploit vulnerabilities and basically reverse security layers which is being done increasingly quickly as the technology they're using evolves. It appears Sony is trying to release software updates quickly to patch these exploited vulnerabilities but hackers are continuing to beat them really quickly at the moment.

Sony release date and price latest on next-gen PlayStation Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki has shared official updates on plans for the release date and pricing of the expected upcoming PS6 console. Speaking with Wall Street Journal (via Digital Foundry), Totoki said: "We have not yet decided on at what timing we will launch the new console or at what prices. So we would like to really observe and follow the situation." This comes after a renowned hardware insider claims the speculated accompanying handheld console could cost more than $600 on its own and there have been claims from other insiders that the PS6 could release as soon as 2027 - but none of this has been officially confirmed.

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