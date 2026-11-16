AO3 is back: Biggest reactions as fans rejoice at fan fiction website's return

It's been a long 17 days for AO3 users who have certainly been counting, but the popular fan fiction website is finally back up and running again - much to the delight of its users.

The platform is home to millions of fan-written stories whose source of inspiration comes from various popular books, films and TV shows such as Harry Potter, Heated Rivalry and The Pitt.

It all started on October 29, when a security incident resulted in the website having to be taken offline, and this caused much despair among its readers and authors as “Bad Gateway” messages appeared when trying to access the site.

Now, on Sunday (November 15), non-profit activist group behind the platform, the Organization for Transformative Works (OTW) announced the good news of AO3's limited return in an update.

"#AO3 is now up! Some features are temporarily disabled to bring the site back earlier than the four-week mark. There may be delays to manage traffic, please refresh if affected. No AO3 data has been deleted," they wrote on X.

Some of the features that are currently disabled include user icons which are currently disabled, importing of external work isn’t available, and downloads are currently only possible in the web-language HTML format, Associated Press reported.

This comes just a day after the AO3 celebrated its 17th birthday in which some users noted that the website is "in a coma on her birthday," with another sharing a visual of AO3 in a hospital bed with birthday banners and ballons.

As you can imagine, social media timelines have been full of reactions to everyone finding out AO3 is finally back up.

Here are some of the best reactions:

One person wrote, "AO3 IS BACK" using the clip when Odysseus strings and plucks his legendary bow.





"ARCHIVE OF OUR OWN IS BACK!!!! I REPEAT: AO3 HAS RETURNED!!!" a second person said.





A third person added, "ao3 returned on a Sunday just like Jesus."





A fourth person commented, "We really survived those 17 days without ao3."





"The concept of finding out ao3 is back up via the yves concert LMFAOOOOOO IJBOL," a fifth person shared.

Someone else declared, "AO3 IS BAAAAACK!!!"









"I SURVIVED THE AO3 DROUGHT."









"AO3 servers with 10 million people logging in at the same time."









"Ao3 coming back at 4am is so f***ing funny, everyone’s gonna wake up and sigh, thinking f*** another day without ao3 only to open twitter, ig or wtvr and see that f***ass picture of the guy on the horse with the lantern x100 announcing ao3 is back."









"Omg I hope I get barricade."









"Wait, baby, Mommy has to read the fanfics she didn’t read in 3 weeks."

"Goodbye fixed sleep schedule, daddy doesn't need you anymore, daddy has ao3 now".





"Ao3 slow as hell but that's okay u don't expect someone who just woke up from a coma to go on a marathon. Take ur time baby <3"





"'Nobody is coming to save you' ao3 is literally back up."





"CLAIM YOUR SHIRTS OOMFS ITS BACK!!"

"Treat her gently everyone she’s still weak."

"Finding out ao3 is back during paskomiket and everyone cheering was a f***ing trip."





"Just finished reading a fanfic on ao3 finally."





"I probably at some point said that if AO3 didn’t exist i would get so much s*** done and I want you all to know that these past weeks without it have proven that that is in fact not true, i got nothing done the problem is me, not AO3."





"The ao3 outage has made me realise that I am in fact not a functioning member of society without my nightly 100k words bedtime story."





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