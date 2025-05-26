Trump slammed as he marks yet another federal holiday with a ‘shameful’ rant

In what’s becoming more and more like a tradition for Donald Trump, the US president has once again marked a federal holiday by going on a rant about people he doesn’t like – this time using Memorial Day to attack "scum" and “USA-hating judges”.

The Republican, who fumed about “Radical Left Lunatics” and “WEAK and INEFFECTIVE judges” in his Easter message just last month, once again attacked the judiciary on Monday, when Americans are supposed to mourn and honour fallen US military personnel.

In a post written entirely in all caps (we’ll spare you the eye strain), Trump said: “Happy Memorial Day to all, including the scum that spent the last four years trying to destroy our country through warped radical left minds, who allowed 21,000,000 million people to illegally enter our country, many of them being criminals and the mentally insane, through an open border that only an incompetent president would approve.”

He then turned to “USA-hating judges” he described as being “on a mission to keep murderers, drug dealers, rapists, gang members, and released prisoners from all over the world, in our country so they can rob, murder, and rape again”.

“[The judges] suffer from an ideology that is sick, and very dangerous for our country. Hopefully the United States Supreme Court, and other good and compassionate judges throughout the land, will save us from the decisions of the monsters who want our country to go to hell.

“But fear not, we have made great progress over the last four months, and America will soon be safe and great again! Again, Happy Memorial Day, and god bless America,” he said.

Classy…

Unsurprisingly, social media users were quick to condemn Trump’s “shameful” post:

One account branded the convicted felon the most “vile embarrassment to our country and the entire world”:

The Republicans Against Trump account said the president was “utterly unfit for office”:

Another noted Trump didn’t mention veterans once:

While a third imagined what would have happened if his predecessor Joe Biden – of which Trump certainly isn’t a fan – issued such a message on Memorial Day during his tenure:

Trump was also criticised for comments about veterans last month, when he told soldiers in the Oval Office that it was “amazing” that they “got hit”.

Yes, really.

