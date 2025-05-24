US president Donald Trump signed several new executive orders on Friday, but not without causing concern – again - around whether the Republican actually knows what he’s doing.

Alongside an EO about “restoring gold standard science”, Trump was also handed three orders pertaining to nuclear energy, including reform of nuclear reactor testing at the Department of Energy and nuclear energy production.

After an aide explained the context around the EOs, Trump asked him: “Are we doing something about the regulatory in here?”

The official replied: “Yes, sir, you are. That issue I just described will be addressed in this EO.”

Erm… one of the four executive orders you signed on Friday is genuinely titled ‘Ordering the reform of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission”, Donald.

And so, the basic question asked by the US president about an order he was about to put his name to has concerned social media users who think he “doesn’t know” what he is signing:

“Wait, was he supposed to be reading any of these,” asked another Twitter/X user:

Another suggested Trump is “too busy golfing” to understand “what is going on in his administration”:

It’s not the first time social media users have expressed alarm at a question asked by Trump in the Oval Office, as just one week ago he had to ask an aide what the Biden administration did around energy efficiency requirements.

Yikes.

