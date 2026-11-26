Donald Trump has claimed that he doesn’t know ‘what the hell happened’ with the recent midterm elections – and critics on social media were only too happy to remind him.

The president was speaking at the annual White House event held to issue pardons to a pair of Meleagris gallopavo, also known as the domestic turkey, in a tradition officially dating back to George HW Bush.

Speaking before the press, Trump said: “I don't know what the hell happened with this last election. Somebody please explain it to me."

Well, lots of people did just that one social media.

Earlier this month, the US witnessed a "blue tsunami" with a history-making week in the US midterms that saw Democrats take back control of both the House and Senate.

There were decisive wins in traditionally red or swing states such as Texas, Ohio, Alabama and Michigan along with plenty of firsts and records being broken, in what was seen by many as a total rejection of Trump and his administration by voters.

Trump’s latest comments sparked a big reaction online, as critics were all too happy to explain the Republican defeat to the president.

"Ok.... You lost BIGLY," wrote commentator and Trump critic Brian Krassenstein.

"YOU. YOU happened. YOU were reviled. YOU were rejected. YOU were repudiated. YOU were defeated. Everything that happened in the midterms was because of YOU," wrote Joe Walsh.

"Turns out putting your name on everything doesn't make people like you. Sometimes it just helps them identify the problem," Alex Cole commented.

Amy Lynn wrote: "People are sick of you, your bullshit, and all of your GOP cronies...that's what happened idiot."

"People hate you. Republicans are too cowardly to stand up to you. Voters took it out on the GOP," another said.













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