GTA 6 has been out for less than a week at the time of writing - yet according to the latest sales figures, the game has already smashed its way into the top 20 selling games of all time.



Sensor Tower, a marketing intelligence firm, has found GTA 6 sold 47.8m copies by the end of launch weekend, making it not only the best selling game of the year, but the 17th best selling game ever.

It's only 2.2m copies behind a cluster of games sat on 50m copies sold. If it passes that landmark, GTA 6 would sit in the top 15.

Rockstar Games has two of the top four best selling games of all time, with GTA 5 in third (235m copies) and Red Dead Redemption 2 (89m copies) in fourth. The best selling game of all time is Tetris with a staggering 520m copies sold with Minecraft behind that in second on 425m.

More than a third (35 per cent) of active current gen consoles (PS5, PS5 Pro, XBOX Series X/S) have already installed the game.

GTA 6 sold more than 47m copies across the first weekend of release / Rockstar Games

Sensor Tower found GTA 6 pulled engagement away from competing AAA titles, according to a release.

Since the launch of GTA 6, Call of Duty DAUs (daily active users) fell by 46 per cent and Fortnite's DAUs fell 25 per cent compared to the last 30 days.

The firm also found Crimson Desert saw a 33 per cent decline with 007 First Light also having a 27 per cent decline in DAUs across the same period.

By Sunday (22 November) evening, almost 40 per cent of people who had played GTA 6 had sunk more than 20 hours into the game. Seven per cent spent more than 40 hours playing it.

GTA 6 is out now on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S.



Best GTA 6 deals



GTA 6 Ultimate Edition, PS5 : £89,99, Playstation.com

: £89,99, Playstation.com GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5 : £64.99, Argos.co.uk

: £64.99, Argos.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, XBOX Series X/S : £64.99, Argos.co.uk

: £64.99, Argos.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5 : Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk

: Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5: £64.99, JohnLewis.com

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