Most Americans are opposed to US president Donald Trump slapping his name on the side of government buildings while in office – something he’s pursuing as they face high gas prices thanks to the Republican’s war in Iran – yet Thursday saw the news that those linked to another site is calling on the courts to stop a Trump rebrand.

The 80-year-old is already facing a legal battle over his plans to put his name at the front of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, but now, ousted board members from the U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP) have filed an emergency motion in the Washington D.C. Court of Appeals asking for it to “prevent [Kenneth Jackson, former DOGE agent who was installed as acting president] or those acting on their behalf from carrying out plans to carve President Trump’s name into the façade of the iconic USIP headquarters building”.

Back in February 2025, Trump signed an executive order titled ‘Commencing the reduction of the federal bureaucracy’, which ordered the “non-statutory components and functions” of the USIP to be eliminated “the maximum extent”, and “the performance of their statutory functions and associated personnel” to be reduced to “the minimum presence”.

More than 200 employees were fired a month later, per NPR, and then in December, the US State Department announced it had renamed the building after Trump.

But the latest development came on Thursday, when the aforementioned court filing said: “Unsatisfied with the relative impermanence of external lettering, Appellants apparently now intend to carve President Trump’s name into the façade of USIP’s privately owned headquarters building while this litigation is pending.

“Alteration of the design to impose a different message would cause irreparable harm.”

Unsurprisingly, news of yet another building which could have Trump’s name on it has sparked fresh criticism of the convicted felon:

“JFC. He’s crashing out,” tweeted writer Jim Stewartson:

Boston Globe and Unherd columnist Richard Hanania wrote: “This is so insane. A decent portion of administration legal fights is just Trump trying to put his name on stuff”:

One account said: “We’ve officially entered the stage where federal institutions are getting restraining orders against the president. Congrats America”:

And research paralegal RJ Riley commented: “That fool puts more effort into slapping his name on buildings than he’s ever put into helping the American people”:

indy100 has approached the White House for comment.

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