Hideo Kojima's studio shares official statement on Sony Physint claims

Hideo Kojima's studio, Kojima Productions, has posted an official statement about reports and claims as to why Sony discontinued supporting the upcoming Physint.

Physint is a new upcoming action-espionage game which is understood to be a spiritual successor to the Metal Gear Solid series and it recently moved to XBOX from PlayStation.



Reports and claims about why Sony decided not to proceed with Physint have circulated on social media, including the Death Stranding series not matching financial expectations, concerns about budgets and missed deadlines.

Now, Kojima Productions has shared a statement in response.

It said: "Normally, we would not comment on unsubstantiated speculation on the internet but these aspersions around our relationship with PlayStation, the commercial performance of the Death Stranding franchise and the broader production planning and investment for Physint have reached beyond the studio and have touched our fans, our creative partners and colleagues we have worked alongside with for three decades.

"None of the claims written came from any official or on-the-record source and as such we encourage you to take them with a dose of scepticism.

"Make no mistake, this was a serious situation for the studio with a range of potentially significant implications.

"While we recognise that the article may have caused alarm, we want to reassure you all, for the record: that the studio is in a healthy, profitable state, development for Physint continues to move forward with XBOX and our relationship with PlayStation remains strong."

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