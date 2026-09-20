Canadian president Mark Carney has gone viral for mocking Donald Trump's 'accordion hands' in a speech.

When giving his own speeches, the US president is renowned for moving his hands a lot and he's often mocked for moving them in a way that looks as though he's playing an imaginary accordion.

This is often referred to online as Trump's 'accordion hands'.

And Carney has gone viral for mimicking Trump's 'accordion hands' during a speech in Ottawa, much to the amusement of those in the audience.

In the viral clip, Carney said: "It's the functional equivalent of 18 Hoover Dams." He then moves his hands in a way that seems to mimic Trump's 'accordion hands' and repeats: "18 Hoover Dams."

Carney can't stop a cheeky smile from emerging while his audience is laughing and he says "enough" - but he doesn't stop there.



The Canadian president then moves his hands in the same way again while seeming to move his lips to mimic words, again to the delight of his audience who can be heard laughing, whooping and clapping.

Carney then regains composure, as does the audience eventually, to carry on making his point.

It's not the first time Trump has been mocked for his hand gestures - at a rally of his in July, he got trolled by an audience member who mimicked his phrasing, hand gestures and mannerisms.

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