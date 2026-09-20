Donald Trump runs online poll to rename AI and people are furious

Donald Trump is running a poll across his social media accounts, asking people what they would like to see artificial intelligence renamed to, and users in the comments on X / Twitter are furious.

As calls grow for tighter regulation around the growth of AI and its potential threat, the US President recently described this as a "hoax" and has now confirmed he's forming a new "AI force" to oversee its development.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said: "I am forming the AI Force, much like I did Space Force, which has been a tremendous SUCCESS, in my First Term. To that end, I will be announcing, in the near future, the AI 'Czar'.

"AI is the next industrial revolution, or internet, but will be even larger and more impactful, possibly as much as 25 per cent of our country's GDP."

After that, across X / Twitter and his Truth Social platform, he claimed "many people think that the words 'artificial intelligence' are inaccurate and very ineloquent", saying "a far more elegant and accurate description of this new phenomena would be Superior Intelligence (SI) or Extreme Intelligence (EI) or Supreme Intelligence (SI)".

He opened up a poll on this and has urged people to vote - but in the comments on his own X / Twitter post, social media users are furious this is taking up the attention of the US President.

Brian Krassenstein commented: "AI is threatening humanity and this is all you care about? It's Saturday. Don't you have some cheating in golf to do?"

Trump has always denied the unsubstantiated rumours he cheats at golf.

The Libertarians Against Trump account responded: "Diesel is pushing $7 a gallon in Central Florida right now because of your stupid war in Iran, working families can barely afford groceries and you're sitting on your phone running a poll to rebrand AI? Absolutely zero awareness. You suck."

One commented: "It doesn't matter what we call it, it is going to take your power away from you (and probably your life too) if you don't prevent it from getting much much smarter than you."

Another said: "The proper name is and will always be AI. You can't change everything. Although the intelligence may be greater, it is still artificial and made by us. Stick with AI boss and actually focus on real world issues."

One added: "He only pushes fancy new names when it lines his pockets and keeps the AI money bubble from bursting."

Another pleaded: "You and naming or renaming s***. Can you lower gas and grocery prices during your busy day? Can you pencil in the needs of the country YOU WERE ELECTED BY?"

One said: "Oh good. We're renaming more stuff. Is he aware of the oil crisis?"

And another added: "None of them apply. It is artificial. Stay in your lane."

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