Trump sparks 'dictator' fears after telling fans they will "never have to vote again"

Donald Trump has sparked fear and backlash after he told supporters at Turning Point Action's Believers' Summit on Friday that if they vote for him in November, "they'll never have to vote again."

The Republican presidential nominee was speaking to his loyal fans in West Palm Beach, Florida in a speech that was specifically tailored to "unite Christians across America."

Trump told the crowd: "Christians, get out and vote just this time. You won't have to do it anymore. Four more years, you know what? It will be fixed. It will be fine. You won't have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians."

It's not entirely clear what Trump meant by this statement but it has sparked a huge amount of concern from US voters that the former president might look to change some election rules should he return to the White House.

This could also be one of the former president's infamous word salads where he rambles so much that he often ends up saying something that doesn't make sense.

Responding to the video, Democrat Pramila Jayapal called it 'terrifying' adding "we cannot let this be the case."

House leader Nancy Pelosi added: "The disgraced former president said he would be a dictator on day one, called for the Constitution to be terminated — and last night, he doubled down on his vow to end Democracy."

Kamala Harris, the favourite to replace Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee, also released a strong statement condemning Trump's words and comparing him to a dictator.

Trump has previously caused concerns that his second term as president could be a dictatorship. In December 2023, he shared a word cloud on his Truth Social platform that included the words "revenge" and "dictatorship" to describe him.

