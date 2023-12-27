Trump shares post describing his second term as a 'dictatorship'

Donald Trump has stoked fresh controversy after sharing a word could poll that included the words "revenge" and "dictatorship" to describe him.

The former president, who is seeking re-election in 2024, made the post on his social media platform Truth Social.

The image came from a J.L. Partners survey for the Daily Mail that asked 1,000 voters to use a word to describe what Trump and president Joe Biden would want from a second term.

Prominent in the word cloud were "revenge", "power", "economy" and "dictatorship" in large, coloured lettering. President Biden's on the other hand, featured the words "economy", "democracy" and "peace".

The post adds to growing concerns about Trump's attitudes towards democracy in the US, and what he might do to it should he get re-elected as president.

His plans for a second term already reportedly include a dramatic expansion of presidential powers, according to the New York Times.

Screenshot from Truth Social

Meanwhile, he joked during a town hall event with rightwing TV personality Sean Hannity earlier in December that he would not be a "dictator" if elected "other than on day one".

Trump has also described his political enemies as "vermin" in recent months, while saying undocumented migrants are "poisoning the blood" of America.

Lines like these have prompted comparisons to fascist dictators of the 20th century, including Adolf Hitler and Italy's Benito Mussolini.

Trump is still facing 91 criminal charges in four separate jurisdictions, including for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election result.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.