Trump reveals whether he'd rather be electrocuted to death or eaten by a shark

Donald Trump is going viral for a bizarre campaign rally rant about what form of death he'd rather endure: electrocution or being eaten by a shark.

"I’m sitting down and that boat’s going down and am on top of the battery and the water starts swelling in, I'm getting concerned. Then I look 10 yards to my left and I see a shark over there", he began, going off on a tangent about the safety of electric vehicles.

“So I have a choice of electrocution or shark. You know what I’m going to take? Electrocution. I will take electrocution every single time."

