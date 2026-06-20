Trump wants to know how you spell ‘Dumocrat’ - yes, really

US president Donald Trump is known to have a range of ridiculous names for his opponents and critics – from “Sleepy Joe Biden” to “Majorie Taylor Brown” (the latter being because “green grass turns brown when it begins to rot” – we’re not joking). And the 80-year-old is seemingly so passionate about his recently coined insult for the Democrats that he wants you to tell him how you write it.

Seriously.

Last month, the Republican announced he had come up with the term “Dumocrats” to describe his rival party, and claimed “a lot of people don’t know ‘dumb’ has a B in it”.

“You don’t need it, you discard the B,” he told a crowd at a New York rally on 22 May.

But despite Trump himself spelling his own insult without the ‘B’, he was curious to know how his supporters wrote it out, and took to Truth Social on Saturday to ask which they prefer out of ‘Dumocrat’ or ‘Dumbocrat’.

“In one case, you simply exchange the ‘e’ for ‘u’, so simple and precise (Many people don’t know, or assume, that DUMB ends in ‘b’). In the other case, you spell out DUMB, but it seems to lose some of the identity to the Democrats when done this way.

“Which is better?

“Thank you for your attention to this very important matter!”

Sure is important to find this out, Donald…

Republicans Against Trump were among those criticising Trump’s Truth Social post on X/Twitter, tweeting: “Imagine still supporting this deranged buffoon”:

Progressive YouTuber Jack Cocchiarella commented: “Iran just closed the Strait of Hormuz again. Meanwhile Trump:”:

Melanie D’Arrigo, of the Campaign for New York Health, wrote: “MAGA should be insulted that he treats them as if they’re idiots”:

One account branded it “disgraceful” and said it was “pretty sad that the president of the United States literally doesn’t have anything better to do”:

And another said: “The magic world of a toddler. Everything is always new to them”:

While a Truth Social account is required to view the current results, more than 22,500 votes have been cast at the time of writing.

Why not read…?

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