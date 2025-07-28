Donald Trump Jr's South Park tweet might come back to haunt his dad

A previous post from Donald Trump Jr has resurfaced, where he praised South Park - although we have a feeling he might regret it given how the sitcom savagely mocked his dad in its most recent episode...

The president is the subject of the Season 27 premiere of South Park, with his character suing the residents of South Park for $5 billion following their protest at Jesus appearing in local schools.

In other scenes, Trump's character could be seen getting into bed naked with Satan, stripping off to reveal his penis, with references to rumours of Trump's connection to Jeffrey Epstein, and at the end of the episode, there was a "pro-Trump" PSA which included a nude deepfake of the president.

As you can imagine, this hasn't gone down too well with the White House...

“The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end – for years they have come after ‘South Park’ for what they labeled as ‘offense’ content, but suddenly they are praising the show,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers told Variety.

She added, "Just like the creators of ‘South Park,’ the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows."

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention.

“President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history – and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”

However, eagle-eyed social media users were quick to highlight that Donald Trump Jr was previously a fan of South Park as he took to X, formerly Twitter, just two years ago in 2023 to declare that it "doesn't miss."

(Awkward.)

"Hahahahaha. As always South Park doesn’t miss," the president posted, along with a clip from the film "South Park: Joining the Panderverse".

In the scene, the show mocks Hollywood over diversity casting, with the character Cartman having nightmares that his friends are being replaced by more diverse versions of themselves.





In a viral post with over 80,000 likes, one social media user wrote, "haha, so true man! did you see the new one yet?"













"There is always a tweet," a second person noted.





A third person simply posted, "As always."

You know what they say, the internet is forever...

Elsewhere, Trump allies laying groundwork for claim Epstein files were 'doctored', and South Park fans think they've spotted ‘hidden detail’ in Trump episode

