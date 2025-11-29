US president Donald Trump has been attacking his opponents (mostly) left, right and centre in recent days, what with his Thanksgiving post which went after “Great American Citizens and Patriots” who have allowed the US to be “murdered, beaten, mugged and laughed at” for being “’Politically Correct’ and just plain STUPID” on the topic of immigration.

And now, he’s circling back to his predecessor Joe Biden, and once again pushing unsubstantiated and baseless claims around the Democrat and the use of an autopen device to sign official documents.

In a post to Truth Social on Friday, Trump wrote: “Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect. The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States.

“The Radical Left Lunatics circling Biden around the beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office took the Presidency away from him. I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally.

“Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury.”

Back in July, Biden told The New York Times in a phone interview that he “made every decision”, and that staff used an autopen to replicate his signature on clemency warrants because "we’re talking about a whole lot of people”.

But Trump’s latest rant has seen X/Twitter users accuse him of “completely unravelling”:

Another joked the Republican has a case of “Biden derangement syndrome”:

Policy consultant Adam Cochran pointed out that pardons are “immutable” and cannot be revoked:

And many noted that the Supreme Court, back in July 2024, ruled that former presidents have some immunity from criminal prosecution when it comes to official acts – in a case brought by Trump himself:

“Biden too has presidential immunity thanks to the MAGA Supreme Court justices,” responded writer Polly Sigh:





Awkward.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.