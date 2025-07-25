Trump allies already laying groundwork to claim Epstein files were 'doctored'

People in Donald Trump’s administration are already laying the groundwork in order to claim Joe Biden’s government “doctored” Jeffrey Epstein files – but people are seeing right through it.

The Epstein files are a scandal that won’t seem to go away for Trump, despite his best efforts at distraction that include demanding the Washington Commanders NFL team change their name and posting “desperate” AI-generated videos of Barack Obama .

Hesitance to release the files, as well as a claim that a previously mentioned client list doesn’t actually “exist”, has sparked speculation of a cover-up , even from formerly staunch Trump supporters such as Marjorie Taylor Greene.

As Trump continues to lose the support of many in his MAGA base, the newest “spin” tactic of the government became clear in an interview when Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, made the baseless claim the files may have been “doctored”.

“One of our concerns is, of course, that it was held in the hands of the DOJ (Department of Justice) leaders under that last administration – the Biden-Harris administration … He (Trump) has a concern, and I do as well, that things could have been doctored in those records.”

The attempt to sow mistrust in the validity of the documents before they are publicly seen has been called out by many.

“They know what’s coming and they’re scrambling to spin it,” the Republicans against Trump group wrote.

Someone else claimed: “Classic deflection. They’re preparing the base to distrust what’s in the documents… before anyone even sees them.

“Because deep down, they know who’s in there.”

Another asked: “Riddle me this — if the Biden administration ‘doctored’ the Epstein files to implicate Trump why the f*** wouldn’t they have used them?”

“The new MAGA talking point is that the Biden administration doctored the Epstein files but never bothered to use them against Trump. This is how stupid they think their supporters are,” said one person.

indy100 has contacted the White House for comment.

