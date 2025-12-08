Did a Pluribus advert really trigger a psychotic episode in a woman named Carol?

Pluribus may have had one of Apple TV's biggest debuts of all time, but its aloof approach to marketing is undoubtedly to thank for its 'did you see that?' level of success.

In the lead-up to the release, there was very little information about what the show would be about, and all clues fans got came from a phone number at the end of the trailer.

When you called the number, a voice would say: “Hi Carol. We’re so glad you called. We can’t wait for you to join us.” It then offers to get back to you via text message, which reads, “Please know your life is your own, Carol. You have agency!”

Ever since the weekly episodes began dropping, more Carol-related advertising has popped up on billboards, and even unsuspecting Google searches.

Apple TV

However, a Reddit post has gone viral after one user claimed the tongue-in-cheek posters caused her sister, aptly named Carol, to experience a psychotic episode.

The post from r/LegalAdviceUK, reads that the schizophrenic woman in question thought "someone was trying to communicate with her through her fridge."

The offending advert read: "WE'RE SORRY WE UPSET YOU, CAROL".

"It was set against a creepy yellow background and was very ominous. Upon closer inspection it was an advert for some TV show", the post continued.

"Some creepy advert in a place where an advert shouldn't usually go has sent her to the bloody hospital and triggered a review of the efficacy of her antipsychotics.

"Is this even legal in the UK? Running creepy adverts like that on a smart fridge with absolutely no way of knowing who could've seen them?"

To your average Pluribus fan, this advert is relatively common, and definitely legal. But to the unsuspecting consumer? We can see why it might be downright terriyfing - particularly if your name is Carol.

It's not the first time someone has posted the advert popping up on their fridge either, confused as to what was going on.

Things are even more ominous when you know the concept of the show's storyline is that Carol (Rhea Seehorn) is one of few people left on earth immune to a contagion that makes everyone happy.

However, it's the above post that's sparked speculation that perhaps all isn't what it seems in the now-viral thread.

"Just imagine your name is Carol, you’re in psychosis, and you see this on your fridge…", one person wrote under the original, with the poster now confirming they're a "male from America" and their "name is not Carol".

They went on to speculate that one of their most-upvoted comments may have been the inspiration behind the story, should it have been fabricated.

"Don't even need to be in psychosis this s*** would scare a regular Carol", another person acknowledged, with others pointing out that the freakiest part about this scenario is that fridges even have adverts at all.

"Obviously I'm also against the presence of ads on a bloody fridge, but I do find it kind of funny that it was this ad, since the protagonist of the show in the ad is also plagued with an overbearing presence", someone chimed in.

"Black Mirror, anyone?", another penned.

"Thank you for showing me this there's no way in hell I'm ever going to buy a fridge like this save me a lot of money probably", a third added.

Luckily, you can turn off adverts for this particular fridge - Apple, however, might want to rethink the strategy for this one...

Indy100 has contacted Apple TV for comment

