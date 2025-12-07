The Streamer Awards 2025: Best VTuber winner drama explained

The Streamer Awards always throws up a few talking points and controversies and 2025 was no different, especially in the VTuber category, with one VTuber saying the streamer that won is "insulting" to the community.

VTubers are streamers that use a virtual avatar created using computer graphics instead of showing their actual faces.

TheBurntPeanut was up for Best VTuber at The Streamer Awards 2025 and there was already controversy about him being nominated at all.

That's because his avatar is simply a burnt peanut with eyes and a mouth. He refers to himself as a "PTuber" and refutes association with VTubers, saying anime characters are not his "flow".

VTubers usually have anime avatars that have been made by artists which are expensive to create and generate and it seems TheBurntPeanut's more simplistic approach, along with not wanting to be associated with VTubers and his seemingly anti approach to it, has irked VTubers and fans.

And social media exploded after it was announced TheBurntPeanut won Best VTuber, halting IronMouse's three-year winning streak.

VTuber Kitsunero said: "Non VTuber won the Best VTuber Award 🙃"

One fan said: "QTCinderella not wanting hate and controversy over her awards show but like gives best VTuber to whoever tf this is."

VTuber Maple Chicken said: "I don't doubt that this guy is highly entertaining, fun and makes quality content. He deserves recognition. But is anyone else a little bummed that VTubers were hardly nominated outside of the best VTuber category? And best VTuber went to someone who doesn't even consider himself a part of the community? I feel a bit disheartened ngl. It is funny but sucks to see your community and what you're passionate about not even be taken seriously or get a seat at the table. 🫠"

LaynaLazar said: "Hey VTubers, don't be disheartened okay? We're freaking amazing and get to work in such a creative field doing things across the board from performing, singing, dancing, music, being puppeteers, lore, VCards, gaming, marathons, meet and greets and so much more. We are all amazing, just give the world a little more time and they will see too. Just keep being kind and keep being you! ♥️"

LuminousCove said: "Like I get it, most people who do the normie awards don't like VTubers but having someone using essentially a Snapchat filter winning Best VTuber is kind of insulting. This doesn't just hurt the VTuber themselves but the artists that work on the model and assets, the riggers, everyone who helps the creator."

Rhyme said: "Genuinely congrats to him. I'm sure he's a great content creator. But I'm kinda confused how someone who doesn't consider themselves a VTuber gets a nomination for the category? I remember reading something saying that the votes are 30 per cent panel 70 per cent viewers. So the panel approved him being a VTuber? What does being a VTuber even mean then? If Kai [Cenat] starts streaming with a Snapchat filter, can he be nominated for the VTuber category next year? Idk i just feel like VTuber are even more of a joke now."

Whooith said: "Someone who hates being called a VTuber, is not a VTuber, won VTuber of the Year after wanting people to vote for him to get it to p**s off VTubers. Can't make this s*** up."

Saincisco said: "Streamer Awards just awarded best VTuber to BURNT PEANUT BEST VTUBER. A TikTok filter is the best VTuber. That's crazy! lol"

But not everyone has the same view.

Cosplayer and gacha gamer Oofie said: "Before the elitists and haters start saying 'he's not a real VTuber' you're also telling PNG VTubers and other VTubers who don't 'spend money' on their models that they're not real VTubers either. V stands for virtual not anime. He's virtual, entertaining and hilarious and obviously his community showed up for him. You guys just sound jealous to me. Regardless if he doesn't consider himself a vtuber he does fit the category. It's clear whatever he's doing is working."

And VTuber SmugAlana said: "Doesn't matter if it's a Snapchat filter or a PNG model. Peanut is technically a VTuber and the most popular VTuber won."

