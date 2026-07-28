Trump inflation claim immediately fact checked as he tries to blame Biden again

He previously said it was something he “loved”, and now, US president Donald Trump has once again sought to blame his predecessor Joe Biden for the inflation he inherited when he took office back in January last year.

Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One on Monday, the 80-year-old said: “Costs are going down rapidly. Don’t forget I inherited the – I haven’t been here very long – I inherited the worst inflation in history from Biden.”

Except, that’s not quite accurate, as several sites including Factcheck.org and the Private Enterprise Research Center report that inflation stood at 3 per cent at the end of Biden’s administration, while it was at 3.5 per cent last month.

Journalist Mehdi Hasan was among those pointing out the reality:

“Weird because these were the headlines and inflation was just 2.9%,” tweeted Democrat candidate Fred Wellman:

MeidasTouch replied: “Inflation when Biden left office: 2.9%”:

Another X/Twitter user responded: “You’ve been president for one year and six months. Biden left you a 2.9& inflation, and under you inflation is 3.5%”:

Meanwhile, political commentator Jo Carducci picked up on Trump’s claim he’s been president for “not very long”:

So too did CNBC broadcaster Carl Quintanilla:

Trump’s latest claims around inflation mirror those made just over a week ago, when he said his administration had “inherited the worst inflation in the history of our country” and was, again, shut down by social media users.

“They say 48 years, it was the worst in the history of our country from Biden, Sleepy Joe. He might have been sleepy, but boy he could create inflation like nobody and I inherited that, and I got blamed for it, and it’s not my fault.

“We are putting it to sleep … Inflation is way down, that means prices are coming way down and we’re doing a great job.

“Remember that for the midterms, I say to that camera. Remember that ‘cause nobody else would do it,” he said.

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