'Shameless' moment Trump blames Ukraine's Zelensky for something he helped create

Donald Trump has been dubbed “shameless” for blaming Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky for a problem he helped create with the Iran war.

On the weekend, US president Trump was in Ireland attending the Amgen Irish Open golf tournament being played at his hotel on the country’s west coast. While he was there, he took some time to speak to the press about issues such as his controversial $5,000 midterm election promise, the possibility of JD Vance running for president and the state of the US economy (“booming”, apparently, despite gas prices rising to a record $6 per gallon).

At one point, Trump spoke to members of the press about oil, suggesting: “[Ukrainian President] Mr Zelensky has to do one thing. He has to stop knocking out diesel fuel in Russia … He’s causing a shortage of diesel fuel. This isn’t done by the Middle East, this is done by what’s happening with Russia and Ukraine.”

In February 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Hitting back, Ukraine has carried out strikes on Russian oil refineries.

Given the price of oil has largely been rising ever since Trump embroiled the US in the Iran war in February, causing major disruption in the Strait of Hormuz and the flow of oil through it, people have called his remarks “shameless”.

“Trump’s attack on Iran led directly to higher fuel prices but he falsely blames Ukraine even as its civilians are slaughtered by Russian jet drones. Shameless,” someone argued.

Another said: “He blames anyone but himself, and his f**king war.”

“So Trump’s new line is it’s not his war raising your prices, it’s Zelensky’s. He thinks we are all morons,” another argued.

Someone else argued: “For every finger you point at someone, there are four fingers pointing back at you.”

One person suggested: “To suggest this has nothing to do with the Israel / US war in the Middle East is barmy.”

“Since we know he’s a visual learner, here’s a graph showing why Trump is dead wrong,” someone posted alongside a graph showing the steep rise in oil prices since Trump started the war with Iran.

Another claimed: “This is a blatant lie. The war in Iran is much more responsible for the spike in diesel prices than Ukraine defending themselves.

“Trump is trying to pass the blame, because he will never claim responsibility for anything that goes wrong.

“He's a coward and a loser.

“Besides. Didn't he say he would end the Russia/Ukraine war in 24 hours?”

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