PS6 LIVE: PlayStation 6 release date and price update from Sony

There's been an official update on release and pricing plans for Sony's next generation of hardware, expected to be the PS6, from CEO Hiroki Totoki.

Sony has yet to officially announce the PlayStation 6 but bosses have previously said a new next-generation console is "top of mind".

Recent rumours suggest the PS6 will have an accompanying handheld device, upgraded hardware specifications, AI-powered features, improved graphics and key performance upgrades.

Indy100's PS6 live blog has all the latest PlayStation 6 news, including release date rumours, price predictions, hardware developments, specs, handheld console speculation, Sony announcements and key details about the next-generation console as they happen.

The Last of Us Part II multiplayer mod 'stopped by Sony' - here's why Sony is claimed to have stopped a multiplayer mod for The Last of Us Part II Sony Interactive Entertainment, Naughty Dog A YouTuber and modder claims Sony Interactive Entertainment has sent him a letter asking him for a The Last of Us Part IImultiplayer mod to be stopped - and it seems there's a key reason for this. In a X / Twitter post, Speclizer said: "As you all know, the TLOU 2 multiplayer mod that has been in development since January was supposed to release this month. "Unfortunately I recently received a letter on behalf of Sony Interactive Entertainment requesting for the mod not to be released. "Extremely sad that this never got to see the light of day but I hope you'll continue to follow me onto the next project, this time something of my own." However there seems to be a key reason as to why this may have happened. Read the full story here.

PS6 release date and price latest from Sony Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki has shared official updates on plans for the release date and pricing of the expected upcoming PS6 console. Speaking with Wall Street Journal (via Digital Foundry), Totoki said: "We have not yet decided on at what timing we will launch the new console or at what prices. So we would like to really observe and follow the situation." This comes after a renowned hardware insider claims the speculated accompanying handheld console could cost more than $600 on its own and there have been claims from other insiders that the PS6 could release as soon as 2027 - but none of this has been officially confirmed.

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