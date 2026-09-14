US president Donald Trump’s health has long been up for debate, what with his diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency, his numerous cognitive tests, and the countless instances of the 80-year-old seemingly falling sleep in public.

Now, an interaction on board Air Force One has reignited the discussion around the convicted felon’s wellbeing, as he was unable to recall reposting a video on Friday (September 11) which he originally shared following the January 6 insurrection.

Branding the 2020 election “fraudulent”, the footage saw him call on his supporters to “go home in peace”.

However, when a reporter asked for the reasoning behind sharing the video again more than five years later, Trump struggled to understand the question.

“Well, I posted about 30 [posts]. Which one are you talking about,” he replied.

The reporter clarified: “You posted a video you took and posted on January 6 asking the rioters to go back home.”

Trump remained confused and asked: “The who?”

“The rioters of January 6, 2021,” she said.

Trump then ended the line of questioning by telling everyone: “I don’t know what she’s saying.”

The whole situation has since been met with criticism and disbelief, with political commentator Jo Carducci writing: “He has no f***ing idea. But do go on about the auto-pen, won’t you”:

MeidasTouch responded by referencing a Trump aide and said: “He doesn’t know which video. Natalie [Harp] does”:

“Holds the codes to 1500 strategic nuclear weapons,” commented The Atlantic writer Tom Nichols:

And Fox 5 DC anchor Jim Lokay referenced comments made by Trump’s former White House press secretary in February when he wrote: “A reminder that @karolineleavitt once said of Truth Social, ‘when you see it on Truth Social, you know it’s directly from President Trump.’”:

indy100 has approached the White House for comment.

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