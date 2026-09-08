Donald Trump shared an image depicting the United States having conquered an entire continent – and people are asking how we got here.

In recent days, US president Trump has been relentlessly posting on Truth Social , all the while his almost seven-month long war with Iran rages on causing record-high gas prices over Labor Day weekend.

But, if you were to look at Trump’s Truth Social, you’d think he had not a care in the world with limitless time to spam his social media page with rage-bait.

One particularly concerning post Trump shared was a map of the North American continent entirely coloured in the red, white and blue of the United States flag.

Across the map it read “United States of America”, hinting at the US having conquered the whole continent, including Canada, Central America and the Caribbean.

“Trump posts a map depicting the US conquering the entirety of North America,” political journalist Aaron Rupar wrote as he shared a screenshot of the Truth Social post.

“It will never stop being unfathomable to me that our country inflicted this wretched man upon the world,” someone wrote.

Another person asked: “What would happen if Xi Jinping posted a map where [China] has taken over all of East Asia, and Putin one of [Russia] having absorbed all of Western Europe? It would have been seen as either insane or dangerous - or both.”

Someone else added: “Our growing complacency with these ‘presidential statements’ is concerning.

“This is not normal.”

Another called for the “25th Amendment” to be enacted in order to transfer power away from Trump.

One person argued: “This man is unwell and is both a harm and a humiliation to America. He is generating hatred for us all over the world, both in what should be reliably pro-America quarters as well as *increasing* hatred of us among our adversaries.

“I’m beginning to wonder if we’ll even survive in tact as a nation by the time his term ends in January 2029. It’s stunning how much harm he’s doing to our country…”

Indy100 has reached out to the White House for comment

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