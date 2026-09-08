Trump went on another Truth Social posting spree and people have had enough

Donald Trump went on a Truth Social posting rampage and one video puts the sheer quantity into stark focus.

Unlike any other president in US history, Trump has become well known for very frequent, often bizarre posts on his personal social media platform Truth Social.

Every now and then, though, a spree that is so prolific, and that often comes very late at night, puts Trump’s social media use into focus due to the frequency of posts and the highly odd content which much of the time has been AI-generated.

The most recent spree was highlighted by political journalist Aaron Rupar, who took a screen recording scrolling through Trump’s Truth Social page, demonstrating just how many posts he had shared within the space of “about 10 minutes”.

“A string of absolutely bonkers Truth Social posts from Trump in the span of about 10 minutes,” Rupar wrote alongside the 24-second clip.

“This is not normal. It’s like watching a slow-motion train crash. Historians will be aghast,” someone argued.

Another suggested: “Something is very wrong with the president. And yet, still has the codes to our nuclear arsenal and is the single person who can order their use.”





Someone else wrote: “I will never understand how so many people just let this happen day in and day out. Those entrusted with our country’s well being have not only failed to act, they’ve been complicit. The shameless cowardice, self-preservation, and raw ambition of our era is astonishing.”

“Honestly America, where do you even start?” another asked.

One person pointed out: “The man with the nuclear codes. You'd be concerned if these were being posted by an elderly relative.”

Another said: “What if Joe Biden [any one of these]?”

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