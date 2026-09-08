White House posts Labor Day video – but there's one glaring issue with it

The White House posted what appears to be an AI-generated video to mark Labor Day – but there’s one glaring problem which everyone pointed out.

On Monday (7 September) the US observed Labor Day, a federal holiday to honour and recognise the contribution of laborers and of the US labor movement to the development of the country.

To mark the occasion, the White House took to its official social media channels to share a video of an automated pen production assembly line. In the clip, machinery could be seen assembling pens, placing them on production lines, and inscribing them with US president Donald Trump ’s signature and “The White House” on either side.

The White House captioned the video: “This Labor Day, we celebrate the workers and products that are proudly MADE IN AMERICA.”

But it didn’t take long for many to notice that not a single American worker was seen in the video… for Labor Day.

“What better way to show your appreciation for the American worker on Labor Day than with a video of robot manufacturing?

“What the actual f**k?” someone wrote.

Another remarked: “There isn’t a single American worker in this video.”

Someone else wrote: “Morons made a video to ‘celebrate workers’ for Labor Day and instead of showing workers it’s just an automated manufacturing plant that replaced all the workers smh.”

“AI Video was made by 0 workers. AI video showed 0 workers. Absolute slop from the top,” one person wrote.

Another commented: “The White House honoring Labor Day with an AI slop video of machines making a Trump-branded marker is the most on brand thing they've ever done.”

“These aren’t workers. This is a video depicting automation which results in job loss and unemployment,” another added.

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