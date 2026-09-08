PS6 LIVE: PlayStation 6 release date and price latest from Sony

Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki has given an official update on release and pricing plans for the company's next generation of hardware, expected to be the PS6.

Sony has yet to officially announce the PS6 but bosses have previously said a new next-generation console is "top of mind".

Recent rumours suggest the PlayStation 6 will have an accompanying handheld device, upgraded hardware specifications, AI-powered features, improved graphics and key performance upgrades.

Follow Indy100's PS6 live blog for the latest PlayStation 6 news, including release date rumours, price predictions, hardware developments, specs, handheld console speculation, Sony announcements and key details about the next-generation console as they happen.

ICYMI: PS6 release date and price latest from Sony Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki has shared official updates on plans for the release date and pricing of the expected upcoming PS6 console. Speaking with Wall Street Journal (via Digital Foundry), Totoki said: "We have not yet decided on at what timing we will launch the new console or at what prices. So we would like to really observe and follow the situation." This comes after a renowned hardware insider claims the speculated accompanying handheld console could cost more than $600 on its own and there have been claims from other insiders that the PS6 could release as soon as 2027 - but none of this has been officially confirmed.

PS6 release date and price latest from Sony Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki has shared official updates on plans for the release date and pricing of the expected upcoming PS6 console. Speaking with Wall Street Journal (via Digital Foundry), Totoki said: "We have not yet decided on at what timing we will launch the new console or at what prices. So we would like to really observe and follow the situation." This comes after a renowned hardware insider claims the speculated accompanying handheld console could cost more than $600 on its own and there have been claims from other insiders that the PS6 could release as soon as 2027 - but none of this has been officially confirmed.

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