Nintendo is hosting The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct on Tuesday (8 September) when loads of updates to celebrate the franchise turning 40 will be shared.

A remake of Ocarina of Time was first teased during a Nintendo Direct in June with no official updates since - until now.

There's also a Nintendo Direct scheduled for Wednesday (9 September) when there will be loads more updates about upcoming games releasing on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 hardware along with updates for existing titles.

Follow Indy100's The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct live blog below for all the latest Ocarina of Time remake news, reveals, trailers, release date, gaming news and more as it happens.

Ocarina of Time remake price 'revealed' It seems the price for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake may have been accidentally revealed early by Nintendo. As spotted by Vooks, the Australian version of the Nintendo eShop lasted the game at $94.95 AUD. That exchanges to around $59.95 USD. It's understood the eShop listing was quickly changed by Nintendo but not before it has done the rounds on social media. Nintendo has not yet officially announced the pricing for the upcoming remake.

What could be revealed during The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct? The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake is highly likely to feature. That's because when Nintendo teased it in June, a 2026 release window was given and there has not been any official updates on the game since. There have been rumours the game could release on 12 November and go up against GTA 6, which releases on 19 November. There might also be news of HD remasters of existing titles too. There have also been widespread rumours and claims about a Zelda-themed limited edition Nintendo Switch 2 console and Pro controller so they could make an appearance here. It's also understood there will be a first look at the upcoming The Legend of Zelda movie, slated for release on 30 April 2027, after Sony recently registered a domain for it. There could be some news about Zelda 40th anniversary merch too. None of this has yet been officially confirmed and is speculation at the time of writing.

What will be shown during The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct? Nintendo said: "[The Direct] will contain a variety of The Legend of Zelda-related information about the series' 40th anniversary." It's highly likely there will be an update on the Ocarina of Time remake.

How can I watch The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct? The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct will be streamed on Nintendo's official channels.

It can also be viewed in this blog through the embedded video above.

When is The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct? The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct starts at 3pm BST / 10am ET / 7am PT today (Tuesday 8 September). It's expected to last around 30 minutes.

Hello and welcome! Hello and welcome to Indy100's live coverage of The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct! I'm Jake Brigstock and I'll be bringing you updates ahead of the stream, during the event itself and will be rounding up all the announcements and reactions afterwards too. You're already in the right place to keep up-to-date with everything as it happens so keep it locked with us through the day.

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