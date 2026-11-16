Trump slammed as he fails to take any responsibility for US ground stop

US president Donald Trump was criticised last week for deciding to post on Truth Social about Hollywood and the entertainment industry instead of the nationwide grounding of flights by the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA), and now, he’s under fire for refusing to take any responsibility for the crisis.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Monday, the 80-year-old said: “I don’t take any responsibility. They did a great job.

“[Transportation] secretary [Sean] Duffy, they acted incredibly. Everybody was safe, nobody was hurt, no crashes, no nothing.

“The only responsibility should be for 40 years they should have done this.”

Planes were grounded for more than four hours on Friday – the second time a ground stop was ordered since 9/11 – with the incident caused by the failure of a single router in Arkansas.

During an appearance on Fox News’ The Sunday Briefing, homeland security Markwayne Mullins said he didn’t think “anybody’s going to get fired over this”, and that it was “an issue with the equipment”.

Back in February last year, Duffy confirmed some 400 employees had been fired from the FAA, but none of them were air traffic controllers or “critical safety personnel”.

Responding to Trump declining to take any responsibility himself for the situation, MeidasTouch said: “If a manager at a company responded this way to a crisis, they’d be fired instantly”:

Podcaster Jo Carducci, known online as JoJoFromJerz, tweeted: “Americans have had enough of this pass the buck s***, and we told him, and his pathetic party, to get the hell out. Two more years, and we can finally move on for good”:

Political commentator Jamie Bonkiewicz said: “He’s never taken responsibility for anything in his f***ing life”:

Democratic strategist Mike Nellis commented: “Of course he doesn’t lol”:

And Art Candee replied: “We deserve better”:

Yikes.

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