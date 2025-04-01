Trump's now saying he might run for a 'fourth' term for this bizarre reason

He may have just entered office for his second term earlier this year, but President Donald Trump has declared that if he does decide to run for the top job again, it will be his fourth term - not his third.

Despite a third term being banned by the Constitution (under the 22nd Amendment if we're being specific), it hasn't stopped Trump looking ahead to 2028, where he's suggested he could run for a fourth time.

“There are methods which you could do it," he told NBC News and insisted he is "not joking" about the possibility.

Trump was pressed further on these comments while aboard Air Force One as he headed from Mar-a-Lago to Washington, DC on Sunday (March 30).

Taking questions from the aircraft's press cabin, one reporter asked: “You said you were not joking about possibly wanting a third term, does that mean you’re not planning to leave office on January 20?”

That's when Trump made the point to say it would not be his third term if he ran again. According to him, it would be his fourth as he continued to peddle the 2020 election conspiracy theory that he won the election, not President Joe Biden.

"I’m not looking at that, but I’ll tell you, I have had more people ask me to have a third term, which in a way is a fourth term because the other election, the 2020 election was totally rigged," Trump said.

"So it’s actually sort of a fourth term in a certain way. I just don’t want the credit for the second because [former President Joe] Biden was so bad, he did such a bad job, and I think that’s one of the reasons that I’m popular, if you want to know the truth."

As he carried on talking about the reasons he's "popular," a reporter tried to ask him: “The constitution limits a president to two terms. Is it your understanding that they have to be—"

Trump then interrupted: " I don’t even want to talk about it. I’m just telling you I have had more people saying, please run again. We have a long way to go before we even think about that, but I’ve had a lot of people."

Though the commander-in-chief didn't elaborate exactly on which people have been telling him this.

While Mediaite shared an extended clip of the presser where Trump was asked if running again was an “appropriate precedent to set”.

“I don’t even want to talk about a third term now because no matter how you look at it, you’ve got a long time to go,” Trump said. “We have a long time. We have almost four years to go, and that’s a long time but despite that, so many people are saying you’ve got to run again. They love the job we’re doing. Most importantly, they love the job we’re doing.”

