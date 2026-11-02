Trump scolds reporter over Iran war question at Mar-a-Lago Halloween Party

President Donald Trump came dressed up as "himself" for his Mar-a-Lago Halloween Party - and in true Trump-style, had a fiery exchange with a reporter.

Inside the ballroom of his Palm Beach resort and among the dressed-up partygoers, Trump answered questions from reporters. But there appeared to be one question he didn't particularly like, judging by his reaction.

"Do you expect to go back to war with Iran this week?" a journalist asked about the possible new offensive following the midterm elections.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media during a Halloween party at his Mar-a-Lago club on October 31, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump spent the day golfing and attending tele-rallies ahead of next week's midterm elections Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“Why would you ask such a stupid question?” Trump fired back, suggesting the reporter was from The New York Times.

The president then threw his hands up the air as he added, "New York Times. OK, Let's say I did, would I tell you?

"It's not a question for The New York Times."

Trump's heated answer comes after he told a rally on October 23, "We may do another little Epic Fury,” in reference the US-Israeli bombing campaign earlier this year, "Or they’ll agree."

Meanwhile, US officials have told several Middle East countries and regional allies to be prepared for potential renewed military action against Iran after the midterm elections taking place this week, two diplomats briefed on the matter told The Associated Press last week.

This is not the first time Trump has had a tense response to a reporter's question.

Most recently, the president branded a Reuters reporter a “sick guy” after he asked about the cancellation of a rally in Kansas.

Reuters correspondent Jacob Bogage at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on Thursday (October 29) asked the president if the decision not go to Kansas was because he was “sick of travel”.

“You are sick … You are a sick guy. Reuters is terrible, by the way," Trump responded.

In the Oval Office last month, Trump called The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg a “sick person” who “better be careful."

Why not read...

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.