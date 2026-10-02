People think Donald Trump ’s new artificial intelligence chat bot was modified to avoid telling the truth about the 2020 presidential election.

In an announcement on Tuesday, US president Trump launched Trump.gov – a “reinvention of your government for the 21st century and beyond”.

He claimed: “You’ll save hours and hours, many hours, hundreds of hours, perhaps, a year, depending on how much of that type of information you need. Simply ask for what you need and America.gov will provide answers and it will be provided immediately.”

It didn’t take long for people to quiz the bot on some of Trump’s dubious claims . Since then, some have noticed a change in the response it gave around certain topics.

Some users reported that the chatbot responded, “I do not provide political commentary”, when it was asked questions about Trump’s claims such as there being widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

“Yesterday: It said Biden won the 2020 election and there’s no indication of widespread fraud.

“Today: Says it can’t answer such questions,” one user alleged with screenshots.

“A post truth world is here,” someone argued.

Someone else suggested: “As expected.”

Another wrote: “I think we all saw that coming.”

“And here the Trump Admin proved why it can't be in charge of AI policy. They use AI to push slopaganda from their official positions EVERY DAY.

“Do not let them slopify the government so the truth is totally obscured and rewritten to their partisan and personal advantage,” one person argued.

When indy100 contacted the White House for comment, a spokesperson said: "America.gov will continue to be updated to provide Americans the most accurate and reliable federal information and resources."

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