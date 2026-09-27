Trump hails ‘productive’ meeting with Xi – only to double down on AI rebrand

When two powerful nations such as the US and China sit down for talks, you might expect that some serious topics will be discussed. But President Donald Trump is being ridiculed online after he celebrated a “very productive meeting” with President Xi Jinping, only to focus on his Chinese counterpart reportedly agreeing with him that artificial intelligence (AI) should be rebranded to “super intelligence”.

If you missed it, Trump proposed renaming AI in posts to his X/Twitter and Truth Social platforms on 19 September.

He wrote: “Many people think that the words ‘Artificial Intelligence’ are inaccurate, and very ineloquent, relative to AI, or Artificial Intelligence.

“A far more elegant and accurate description of this new phenomena would be Superior Intelligence (SI) or, Extreme Intelligence (EI) or, Supreme Intelligence (SI).”

The 80-year-old then added a poll to his posts, which were won by ‘Superior Intelligence’ with more 41 per cent of the vote across both platforms.

Trump announced the name change during his speech at the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, before talking about it again when posting about his meeting with Xi on Friday on Truth Social.

He said: “Very productive meeting with President Xi for both the U.S.A. and China. Tremendous things will be happening.

“Like almost everyone else, he seemed to like calling the poorly and inaccurately named Artificial Intelligence to a far more accurate and important name, SUPER INTELLIGENCE. That would be “SUPER!”

“Everyone last night agreed, also.”

But Trump’s main takeaway from the meeting with Xi has since angered X/Twitter users:

Republicans Against Trump said it was “beyond parody”:

“It’s absolutely staggering that this much stupidity is in just one person,” wrote one account:

Journalist Aaron Rupar said: “Trump keeps saying his summit with Xi was totes awesome and they're besties now, but note how he never details a single specific accomplishment”:

And political commentator Brian Krassenstein tweeted sarcastically: “He just locked up the Nobel Peace Prize!”:

Embarrassing.

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