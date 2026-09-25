As Donald Trump ’s administration (quite literally) rolls out the red carpet to welcome China’s leader Xi Jinping on American soil, a very telling Trump tweet criticising Barack Obama has resurfaced.

On Wednesday (23 September), US president Trump greeted Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland as he prepared to host the Chinese president for a three-day state visit to Washington, DC .

Footage on social media showed preparations being made, including a red carpet being rolled out for Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan to walk down after disembarking their plane, joined by Trump and Melania. It was the first time since 1962 that a US president has welcomed a foreign leader personally at the base.

Given the Trump administration’s efforts to welcome him, you may think Trump himself would have had no issue with presidents of the past doing the exact same thing – but you’d be mistaken.

In a resurfaced tweet from 2012, Trump wrote: “So wrong! [Barack Obama] is hosting China's VP Xi Jinping today at the Pentagon with a full honor ceremony with music and cannons…”

“LOL. Always. A. Tweet.

“INCREDIBLE,” one person wrote.

One person commented: “This didn't age well.”

Another asked: “This you?”

Someone else said: “There's always a tweet…”

Another added: “The internet lives forever.”

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