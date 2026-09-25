Donald Trump has been met with criticism online after he openly mocked former president Joe Biden in front of Chinese leader Xi Jinping during an official visit to the White House.

Xi arrived in the US on Wednesday (September 24) and was met with a red-carpet rollout at Maryland's Joint Base Andrews, with Trump wincing during a military fly-over .

On Thursday, Trump took Xi around the White House and showed off his new additions – including the new helipad for Marine One and his changes to the White House wall of presidents.

There, Trump showed Xi the two portraits of himself on the "Presidential Walk of Fame" before moving on to the portrait of Biden.

Trump then pointed to the picture and said "This is the autopen," referring to Biden's use of an automated signing tool, causing Xi and his aides to laugh.

Trump has used the automated signing tool to mock his physical condition as well as mental acuity while in office.

"Trump is a national embarrassment," the Republicans against Trump account wrote.

Another wrote: "Yeesh. This is a BAD look. Does he expect Xi to giggle and gossip with him over Biden? China would never disparage one of their own in front of the US because it would make them look weak. Trump tries and fails to ingratiate himself with dictators and all it ends up doing is make America look like a bunch of sophomoric idiots."

"Let's be very clear on this one point," another user wrote.

"The President mocking a former President in front of the communist leader of China is the most un-American thing an American president has ever done."

"How embarrassing for us," one more added.



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