Trump threatens Americans will 'go to hell' if they don't vote Republican

US President Donald Trump has threatened Americans who do not vote Republican will "go to hell".

Trump appeared on stage at the inaugural Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas on Thursday (10 September).

He started by calling himself "the greatest President in the history of the United States", urging supporters at the convention to pledge allegiance to him.

"Please right your right hand," he started. "I pledge to the greatest President in the history of the United States that loves us so much he can't even breathe that I will go out with my family and friends, I'll do it in any way, I don't care if I'm registered or not, I'm going to try and cheat like hell like they [referring to the Democrats] do.

"There have never been bigger cheaters that don't care. I'm going to go out and get my friends and family... And we are going to vote on November 3 or we are going to vote before that."

Shortly after that, Trump then said: "If you want, you can vote Democrat but I don't think there's one person in this room that's going to do that, I don't think so.

"I don't want to waste the words 'vote Republican'... If you're going to vote, you'll vote Republican.

"You know what happens if you don't vote, you go to Hell, you know that, you go to Hell and I don't want that to happen to you so please go and vote."

He then continually referred to the Democrats as "communists" and "radical left lunatics" after that.

As expected, Trump has been absolutely blasted for this on social media, with the pledge being described as "a cult ritual".

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