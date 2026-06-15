UFC Freedom 250 fighter condemned for ‘disgusting’ Michelle Obama comment

The UFC’s Freedom 250 event, which had already faced criticism for being hosted on the south lawn of the White House, sparked further condemnation when it actually took place on Sunday, after one fighter made the “disgusting” and false claim that former first lady Michelle Obama is a man.

Heavyweight fighter Josh Hokit took his record to 10-0 when he defeated Derrick Lewis by technical knockout (TKO), and concluding his post-fight interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, he told the crowd: “Michelle Obama is a man – am I right, America?”

He was later seen giving his winning chain to US president Donald Trump, too.

Both Trump and his supporters have targeted Ms Obama in the past, with the Republican outraging social media users in February when he posted a “disgustingly racist” video to Truth Social depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes.

As for Hokit, his remarks have since been branded “disgusting” online:

“What a way to celebrate America 250 and the twilight of liberal democracy,” wrote podcaster Tim Miller:

Journalist Aaron Rupar described the White House UFC event as “a disgraceful spectacle through and through”:

“This is how America’s 250th birthday is being celebrated. What a disgrace,” said Republicans Against Trump:

The Atlantic writer Jemele Hill tweeted sarcastically: “Nothing says let’s celebrate America quite like that”:

“Tonight is a DISGRACE to our country, not a celebration,” commented Joe Gallina of Call to Activism:

Fox News Digital columnist David Marcus said the comment was “utterly unacceptable” and that the Trump administration “should [denounce] it in no uncertain terms”:

And another account branded it “the most pathetic s*** I’ve ever seen”:

It’s not the first time that Hokit has attracted controversy in relation to the Freedom 250 event, as he appeared to throw up on himself at the weigh-in on Saturday and dribble a sick-coloured liquid from his mouth.

“So what? Maybe I was drinking last night,” he said.

Both Hokit and the White House have been approached by indy100 for comment.

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