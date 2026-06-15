Donald Trump appears to 'fall asleep' during UFC Freedom White House event

Less than a week after appearing to fall asleep and being booed during the New York Knicks game, Donald Trump was back appearing to take a nap on the biggest stage.

Trump was accused by social media users of dozing off during the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House, sparking criticism online.

The White House has repeatedly denied that the president is sleeping over recent weeks, excusing it for blinking or the president closing his eyes but listening intently.

The event has proven controversial, with motorcyclists performing mid-air stunts over the south lawn of the White House on Saturday historic landmarks such as the presidential building and the Lincoln Memorial .

The event was part of celebrations marking 250 years of US independence, with the UFC stating that the fights are being held to commemorate the “American fighting spirit”.

A UFC cage, featuring a 92-foot-tall “Claw” above the octagon-shaped stage, was constructed on the South Lawn. Organised by UFC president and CEO Dana White, a close friend of Trump, the event has cost the company about $60m (£45m).

Footage of Trump appearing to sleep during the event has been shared online.

The Call to Activism account wrote: "BREAKING: DONALD TRUMP HAS FALLEN ASLEEP AT HIS 80TH BIRTHDAY UFC FREEDOM 250 EVENT."

Commentator Ed Krassenstein wrote: "How does this even happen?

"Trump appears to have fallen asleep at the UFC event at the White House?

"25th Amendment Now!"





In recent months, it’s arguably been hard to ignore the sheer number of times Trump has appeared to fall asleep while in meetings and at other official presidential events – even appearing to doze off while standing up .

The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment.

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