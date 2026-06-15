Tyson Fury shows support for MAGA as Trump celebrates 80th birthday

Tyson Fury has made his support for Donald Trump loud and clear by wearing a hat with a pro MAGA message for the US president.

The boxer was in attendance at the UFC Freedom 250 event held at the White House on Sunday evening (June 14) which as also Trump's 80th birthday, with a makeshift arena known as The Claw erected specially on the South Lawn.

Taking to social media, Fury posted a series of pictures from the event posing President Trump, UFC president Dana White, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

"Power pic, @realdonaldtrump @danawhite @zuck no words needed!" he wrote in the caption.

But it's the hat Fury was wearing which has also gained attention, with the message, "Donald Trump for Prime Minister," along with the US and British flags.





In another post with wife Paris Fury, the 37-year-old could be seen wearing the hat and pointing to the message in a selfie.

He doubled down on his political support for Trump in the caption, "@realdonaldtrump for uk 🇬🇧 PM #makebritaingreatagain🇬🇧 @parisfury1"





Meanwhile, 14 elite fighters went head-to-head during the event, originally announced in August last year, in what the president has already dubbed “the greatest show on earth".

In the end, Justin Gaethje shocked Ilia Topuria as he went on to win the UFC undisputed lightweight title.

Why not read...

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.