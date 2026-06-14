‘Disgraceful’: White House slammed as motorcyclists perform stunts over south lawn

The build-up to the controversial UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House has continues, and unsurprisingly, many people aren’t happy with all of this going on in front of historic landmarks such as the presidential building and the Lincoln Memorial.

The latest scenes to spark outrage concern motorcyclists performing mid-air stunts over the south lawn of the White House on Saturday, with its X/Twitter account sharing images of the display complete with the caption, “America AF”.

Military personnel can be seen standing to attention next to the ramps, while the gap between them was filled with two green vehicles.

Multimedia journalist David Leavitt branded the photos “absof***inglutely disgraceful to our country”:

Author Tara Dublin said the post was “cringe AF”:

Dr Ian Garner, of Poland’s Pilecki Institute, referenced the right-wing outrage over the Ukrainian president’s visit to the White House in February last year and wrote: “Zelensky didn’t wear a suit”:

While another account compared it to the 2006 comedy Idiocracy:

UFC Freedom 250 takes place on Sunday – the same day that US president Donald Trump celebrates his 80th birthday – with fights including the lightweight title bout between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje, and the heavyweight interim title bout between Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane.

They’ll take place under a 92-foot-tall octagon-shaped stage, which will hold roughly 4,300 people, while members of the public will be able to stream it on Paramount+ from 8pm ET.

Locals can secure tickets to a watch party taking place on the nearby Ellipse.

Indy100 has reached out to the White House for comment

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