'Woke is back': Democrat 'blue tsunami' provides embarrassing midterms result for Trump

Democrats dominated the US midterm elections, winning back full control of House and Senate in what is a damning result for Republicans as American gave their verdict on the Trump administration's second term.

Dubbed as the "blue tsunami," Democrats have broken even more barriers with a number of historic firsts this election cycle.

Plenty of eyes were on the Michigan senate race, where progressive Abdul El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers to become the first Muslim elected into the US Senate.

It was a hard fought campaign in the swing state, where his primary opponent Rep. Haley Stevens shocked everyone when she endorsed Rogers on Nov 1.

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed speaks during a midterm election night watch party at the Department at Hudson's on November 04, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Salwan Georges/Getty Images

Elsewhere, Georgia elected its first Black female governor Keisha Lance, New Mexico elected its the first Native American female governor, Deb Haaland, the first Native American senator, Peggy Flanagan. In Indiana, JD Ford became the first openly gay member of the Indiana General Assembly.

With Democrats winning in their usual areas and picking up seats in deep red states, it's a clear indication of the dissatisfaction amongst Americans with the Trump administration as the cost of living continues to increase amid the ongoing war in Iran.

As for Trump, he has been taking to Truth Social to blame GOP candidates for the defeats, "I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

He certainly didn't mince his words about Greg Abbott, who lost the Texas governor race to Democrat Gina Hinojosa, "If Greg Abbott, the Governor of Texas, hadn’t become a RINO in the last six months of his Political Life, he wouldn’t have lost. He went back to his original formula, and it wasn’t pretty!"

The Potus later posted photo of his classic red cap with the word "VETO".

His reaction comes after he previously urged voters to "pretend I'm on the ballot" ahead of the elections.

Social media reacts to midterm results

There has been plenty of celebrations about the election results on social media, with people sharing their reactions - here are some of the best ones:

One person referenced Selena Gomez's infamous "got some blue going on" meme to describe "the midterm map right now."





"Checking up on the midterms," a second person wrote, sharing a tsunami scene from Interstellar.









"American right now."





"First black woman' 'first latina' 'first openly gay man' 'first latino' 'first black man' 'first muslim; 'first native american.'"













"WOKE IS BACK" another person declared, as many reacted to all the historic firsts in these midterm elections.









"How it feels watching states flip blue that have never been blue in my lifetime."









It's not just Americans celebrating the news, as people all over the world have been tuning into the US midterm election coverage.

"Celebrating the news abt the places that have voted for blue (i live in the uk)."









"Me watching the us midterms all the way from England."









"Just sat down at my desk in Sydney Australia with my morning coffee ready to watch the midterm results come in and not do any work."





"How do you f*** up being president so bad that you turn Texas BLUE."





"Halloween weekend was a blast and now woke is back… I’m speechless."









"Elon Musk and Joe Rogan moved to Texas to escape liberal California and inadvertently turned Texas blue for the first time in 30 years."









"She's from blexas i can tell by the way she's libbing round the room."





Everyone tuning into the election coverage have been showing some love for NBC News's Chief Data Analyst, Steve Kornacki.

"We got @SteveKornacki walking down the hallway likes he’s about run out the tunnel to play Alabama."





"Which Steve Kornacki are you?: 2026 Midterms Edition:"









"Every time he goes back to Texas."









"If i send you this pic it means im monitoring the situation as it develops and will be keeping you in the loop as information is gathered."









"I can feel the millennial optimism slowly reentering my body."













"Midterms so good I got Canadians texting me congratulations."





"Feeling like when the Barbies restored Barbieland."

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