JD Ford branded ‘JD Vance’s Mario’ as namesake makes LGBT+ midterms history

JD Ford has made history in the midterm elections - and the internet is celebrating this win, but also making the same joke.

The Democratic nominee defeated three-term Rep. Victoria Spartz in Indiana's 5th Congressional District in Tuesday's (November 3) election to become the first openly gay member of the Indiana General Assembly.

It's an impressive feat given that just two years ago, President Donald Trump won by nearly 17 percentage points.

This is just one example of the Democrats's election success as the party has not only won in their usual areas but have also won over traditionally red seats this election cycle.

As Ford has made history, he also finds himself at the heart of a new meme with people saying he is Vice President JD Vance's Mario, noting the two with similar names and looks are complete opposites of one another politically.

Uncanny resemblance. Indiana Senate Democrats, and Photo by Evan Vucci / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

"NO F****** WAY JD VANCE HAS A WARIO," the initial viral post said, although everyone quickly agreed that JD Vance was the "Wario" and JD Ford was the "Mario".





A second person wrote, "thats JD Vances Mario."





"JD Vance IS the Wario," a third person added.





"JD FORD and JD Vance ARE THEY BROTHERS?!?!?!?! MARIO AND WARIO!?!?!?" a fourth person posted.





A fifth person noted, "I love the fact everyone not from Indiana is finding this out tonight."

"WHY IS US POLITICS SO CARTOONY," someone else pointed out.

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